Faster Settlements vs. Crypto- India’s Race to Stay Competitive

India’s stance towards cryptocurrency remains rather complex. It is characterized by a mix of regulatory measures and attempts to modernize the traditional financial system. Here is a closer look at these developments and their possible implications for investors and the broader market.

Crypto Crackdown and Regulatory Ambiguity

Here is a snapshot of all the latest developments in the Indian cryptocurrency landscape.

Show cause notices to offshore exchanges

In December 2023, the Indian government issued show cause notices to nine major offshore cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance and KuCoin. This action, which was likely influenced by the domestic crypto industry’s request for a level playing field, reflects India’s intent to curb the influence of foreign crypto platforms.

Cryptocurrency taxation

The introduction of a 30% tax on crypto profits and a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on all transactions in July 2022 significantly impacted the domestic crypto market. This move aimed to discourage crypto adoption and possibly led to capital flight, with an estimated $3.8 billion in trading volume shifting to offshore exchanges.

SEBI’s limited role

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), initially considered a potential regulatory body for crypto, has not taken a definitive stance. This ambiguity creates uncertainty for investors and hinders the development of a clear regulatory framework.

Traditional Market Modernization- Acceptance of Blockchain Technology

Recognizing the appeal of instant settlements offered by some crypto exchanges, SEBI announced the introduction of a T+0 settlement cycle (optional for traders) starting March 28, 2024. This move aims to enhance the competitiveness of the Indian stock market and potentially retain investors seeking faster transactions.

The government blockchain initiatives must also be considered. Despite its reservations towards cryptocurrencies, India actively explores the potential of blockchain technology. Over eight million government-issued documents are currently hosted on various blockchain platforms, showcasing its commitment to this technology’s potential for secure data management.

Steering the Tightrope- Challenges and Opportunities

Presently, India faces the complex challenge of promoting innovation in the financial sector while mitigating potential risks associated with cryptocurrencies. Striking a balance between these objectives is highly important for creating a sustainable and secure financial ecosystem.

There is also the need for a level playing field for domestic exchanges. Domestic crypto exchanges have expressed concerns about the unfair advantage enjoyed by offshore platforms that are not subject to Indian taxation regulations. Addressing this disparity is essential to ensure a fair and competitive environment.

At the same time, there is the looming possibility of capital flight. Stringent regulations and high taxes could continue to incentivize investors to migrate towards offshore platforms, which may hinder the growth of the domestic crypto market and lead to a loss of potential tax revenue.

Final Thoughts

India’s approach towards cryptocurrency is evolving, being marked by attempts to regulate the sector while simultaneously modernizing the traditional financial system. The introduction of faster settlement cycles and the government’s acceptance of blockchain technology indicate a willingness to adapt to changing market demands. However, addressing concerns regarding regulatory ambiguity, creating a fair environment for domestic businesses, and mitigating capital flight remain vital aspects for India to navigate effectively in the dynamic world of finance.

