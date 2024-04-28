New Scheme Targets USDT Transactions via Modified Ethereum Nodes

Security experts at Slowmist have discovered a complex scam in cryptocurrency, focusing on transactions involving USDT (Tether). This scam uses a trick that involves changing the Ethereum nodes’ crucial remote procedure call (RPC) function, allowing interaction with the blockchain.

Modus Operandi of the Scammers

The con often begins when the scammer gains the victim’s trust by sending small USDT and ETH amounts using a genuine in token wallet. The next step involves convincing the victim to switch their Ethereum RPC URL to one controlled by the scammer.

After the victim alters their RPC URL, the scammer changes what shows up as the balance in the wallet, making it look like there’s a large deposit of USDT. Believing they’ve received these funds, victims may try to spend them or move more money into their account to pay mining fees. They eventually find out that this balance is fake and no real funds were transferred.

Detailed Tactics Employed by Fraudsters

Initial Trust Establishment: Scammers first send authentic tokens to the victim’s wallet to gain their trust.

Manipulation of Wallet Displays: By altering how wallet balances are displayed through control of an Ethereum node, scammers trick victims into believing they have more funds than they actually do.

Rapid Execution and Exit: Scammers execute their plan swiftly and cover their tracks quickly after the scam is complete to avoid detection and capture.

Recent Incidents and Warnings

An analysis of affected wallets revealed that one such wallet received 1 USDT and a minute amount of ETH (0.002 ETH) as part of this scam. Tracking the source of these transactions led back to an address associated with multiple trading platforms and marked as involved in wider “Pig Butchering Scams” by the on-chain tracking tool, MistTrack.

The crypto community has been shaken by this and similar scams recently, such as the hijacking of a Hollywood star’s social media account to promote fraudulent schemes and fake Space X giveaways mimicking live streams during significant events like the solar eclipse.

Protective Measures and Recommendations

To combat rising crypto scams, Slowmist suggests users adopt these safety steps,

Check any changes to wallet settings, Always reconfirm any request to change your wallet or node settings, even if it seems to be from someone you trust.

Stay doubtful, Keep a critical view towards unexpected messages about your cryptocurrency.

Use secure networks only, Make sure that all node connections for transactions use networks that are known for being safe and trustworthy.

Broader Impact and the Importance of Vigilance

The world of digital currency is increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated attacks. Being alert and informed can greatly reduce the risk of falling victim to scams.

The landscape of cryptocurrency is constantly changing, opening up new possibilities while also presenting fresh hazards. A recent scam exposed by Slowmist highlights the risks that can occur in cryptocurrency. These scams cause financial harm to individuals and damage the confidence in cryptocurrency systems.

It takes education, awareness, and a healthy dose of skepticism to tackle these challenges and defend against scammers’ ever smarter strategies. The cryptocurrency community needs to remain alert and actively share details about such frauds to protect everyone involved.