Relai Integrates Blockstream Greenlight to Facilitate Users with Faster Bitcoin Transactions

Blockstream Greenlight, a Lightning-as-a-Service solution, is being integrated into the Relai Bitcoin wallet, enabling faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions for its users. This partnership aims to enhance the user experience for Relai’s Bitcoin-only wallet by integrating Blockstream’s Greenlight solution.

Integrating Lightning Network into Applications- Understanding the Bottleneck

Prior to Greenlight, incorporating LN functionality into applications required developers to:

Set up and maintain their own Lightning nodes- This involved a significant investment of time and resources, including: Downloading and running complex node software. Managing the node’s connection to the broader Lightning Network. Handling various technical aspects like channel management and transaction routing.

Ensure security of user funds- This required strong security measures to protect user’s private keys, which are crucial for authorizing Bitcoin transactions.

These complexities posed a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of LN payments. Greenlight tackles these challenges head-on and offers a more accessible and efficient approach.

Continue reading to learn what Greenlight is and the benefits it offers.

What is Greenlight?

Greenlight is a service offered by Blockstream that simplifies the process of integrating Lightning Network functionality into applications.

The Lightning Network is a layer built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain that enables faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions.

Key benefits of Greenlight:

Reduced complexity- Greenlight eliminates the need for developers to build and maintain their own complex Lightning Network infrastructure.

Security- Users retain complete control over their private keys, ensuring their funds remain secure.

Cost-effective – Greenlight offers a cost-effective solution for businesses to leverage the Lightning Network.

How does Greenlight work?

Greenlight operates by splitting a traditional Lightning node into two parts:

Signer- This software component resides on the user’s device and holds the private keys. It is responsible for signing transactions.

Node- This component runs on Blockstream’s infrastructure and handles the technical aspects of interacting with the Lightning Network.

Benefits of Greenlight for Relai Users:

Relai is a Bitcoin-only application designed for a simple and secure user experience. Here are the benefits that Greenlight offers to Relai users.

Faster transactions – By integrating Greenlight, Relai users gain the ability to send and receive Bitcoin transactions through the Lightning Network, significantly reducing transaction times and costs compared to traditional Bitcoin transactions.

Security- Importantly, even though Greenlight runs part of the node infrastructure, users retain complete control over their private keys, ensuring their funds remain secure.

A significant milestone for both companies

This collaboration implies a critical step for both Blockstream and Relai:

For Blockstream, Greenlight integration with Relai expands the reach of the Lightning Network and promotes its adoption. Meanwhile, for Relai, this integration enhances the functionality of their wallet, offering users a faster and more efficient way to transact with Bitcoin.

Final Thoughts

The collaboration between Blockstream and Relai paves the way for a more efficient and user-friendly experience for Relai’s Bitcoin users. Greenlight’s integration empowers users with the advantages of the Lightning Network while maintaining security through user control over private keys. This marks a significant step towards wider adoption of the Lightning Network and faster Bitcoin transactions.

https://www.btctimes.com/press-release/blockstream-empowers-relai-to-deliver-bitcoin-lightning-payments-to-100000-users-in-europe

https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-relai-onboards-lightning-blockstream





