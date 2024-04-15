PayPal Stablecoin (PYUSD) – A Look at Its March Downturn and Overall Journey

PayPal USD (PYUSD), a stablecoin launched by payments giant PayPal and Paxos, a renowned blockchain company, is a prime example of the inherent volatility and innovation in cryptocurrency. Here is a glimpse into PYUSD’s journey, exploring its highs and lows, market position, and future prospects.

March 2024 Downturn

According to the most recent transparency report from Paxos, PYUSD’s circulation in March 2024 witnessed a substantial decline of 38%. This translates to a circulation figure of $188.5 million, which is quite in contrast to the highs of $304 million and $301 million recorded in February and January, respectively.

Data from CoinGecko indicates a similar trend in PYUSD’s market capitalization. After reaching a peak of $312 million in late February, the market cap has been on a downward trajectory. As of this writing, it stands at $194 million, showing a slight increase of 3% in the past week. This decline is particularly noteworthy considering the prevailing uptrend in the broader cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin reaching new highs above $73,000 in March.

Underlying Factors and Market Position

Despite the recent setback, PYUSD remains a significant player in the stablecoin market, ranking as the 13th largest by market capitalization. However, it is important to recognize the dominance of established competitors like Tether (USDT), which has a market cap exceeding $106.6 billion. This comparison highlights the highly competitive nature of the stablecoin landscape, where PYUSD is still competing for a larger market share.

PYUSD’s Backing and Collateral

As of March 29, 2024, the treasury supporting PYUSD holds $14.9 million in US Treasury bonds, with a market value close to $14.8 million. Additionally, Paxos uses Reverse Repurchase Agreements, a financial instrument involving the sale and repurchase of US. Treasury securities with trusted institutions, further securing the stablecoin. These agreements provide a safety net by allowing Paxos to sell the securities in case of defaulting, minimizing financial risks. The overall market value of PYUSD’s security in these agreements is estimated at $177.9 million, with a notional value of approximately $174 million. When combined with the Treasury bonds, the total net assets of PYUSD reach $192 million, representing substantial financial backing for the stablecoin.

PYUSD’s Purpose and Early Growth

Launched in August 2023, PYUSD was designed to facilitate digital payments and Web3 transactions. It maintains a 1:1 peg with the US dollar and is backed by assets, including short-term Treasury bills, dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents. Within a short span of eight months, PYUSD achieved remarkable growth, securing the 13th position by market capitalization, beating established players like Gemini Dollar (GUSD)and Paxos Dollar (USDP.

Strategic Integration with Xoom

In a strategic move to enhance PYUSD’s utility and adoption, PayPal integrated the stablecoin for funding international transfers through its service Xoom. This initiative, primarily aimed at American users, reduces costs and simplifies cross-border payments. Users can convert PYUSD to USD, facilitating transactions across 160 countries without incurring additional fees. This integration positions PayPal competitively against the usual global fee of over 6% for similar transactions. By promoting PYUSD’s usage for international money transfers, PayPal seeks to carve a niche for the stablecoin within the financial landscape.

Challenges and Future Considerations

While PYUSD features a respectable market cap and trading volume, it faces challenges from established players and emerging contenders in the ever-evolving regulatory and market environment of stablecoins. The global stablecoin market itself is projected to reach a staggering $2.8 trillion by 2028, highlighting the immense potential for growth. As the market matures, strategic integration and adaptability will be vital for success.

