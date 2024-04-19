OKX Launches X Layer- A New Ethereum Layer-2 Network for Faster and Cheaper Transactions

To address the issue of scalability in Ethereum, cryptocurrency exchanges like OKX are developing layer-2 networks to provide users with faster and cheaper transactions. Here is a peek into OKX’s newly launched X Layer network, its features, and its potential impact on the crypto ecosystem.

What is X Layer?

X Layer is an Ethereum-based layer-2 network built using Polygon’s Chain Development Kit (CDK). This kit provides developers with the tools and functionalities needed to create custom blockchain solutions.

At the core of X Layer’s efficiency lies ZK-proof technology. ZK-proofs allow the network to verify transactions without revealing all the underlying data. This cryptographic technique significantly reduces the amount of data stored on the blockchain, leading to faster transaction processing and lower fees.

The second functionality is EVM compatibility. X Layer is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), a set of instructions that define how smart contracts operate on the Ethereum network. This compatibility allows developers to seamlessly deploy existing Ethereum-based dApps (decentralized applications) on X Layer with minimal modifications. This is a significant advantage, as it reduces the development burden and encourages faster adoption of the network.

Next is the interoperability with Polygon’s AggLayer. X Layer leverages Polygon’s AggLayer, a solution designed to facilitate communication and liquidity transfer between different blockchain networks built using Polygon technology. This interoperability allows users on X Layer to benefit from the combined liquidity of other Polygon-based chains, thereby enhancing the overall usability of the network.

X Layer Facilitating Web3 Growth?

The launch of X Layer has the likelihood to be a game-changer for the Web3 ecosystem by offering several advantages:

Reduced barriers to entry —By lowering transaction fees and increasing transaction speeds, X Layer makes it more affordable and efficient for users to interact with dApps. This can attract new users to the Web3 space and encourage broader participation.

Improved developer experience —X Layer’s EVM compatibility simplifies the process for developers to build and deploy dApps on the network. This ease of use can lead to a wider range of innovative dApps being developed on X Layer, enriching the Web3 ecosystem.

Scalability for the future- The use of ZK-proofs allows X Layer to handle a significantly higher volume of transactions compared to the main Ethereum network. This scalability is vital for the long-term sustainability and growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

The Competition- X Layer vs. Other Layer-2 Solutions

While X Layer offers an attractive solution, it is not the only player in the layer-2 game. Several other layer-2 networks are vying for users and developers, each with its own unique approach and features. These include

Arbitrum is a popular layer-2 network known for its high transaction speed and security. Compared to X Layer’s ZK-proofs approach, Arbitrum utilizes a different scaling technique called Optimistic Rollups.

Optimism- Another prominent layer-2 solution that uses Optimistic Rollups for scalability. Optimism boasts a strong developer ecosystem and a growing number of deployed dApps.

Loopring- A layer-2 network specifically designed for decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Loopring offers fast and efficient trading experiences for users.

The competition in the layer-2 space is fierce, and each network will need to continuously innovate and differentiate itself to attract users and developers. X Layer’s focus on security, scalability, and interoperability with the Polygon ecosystem puts it in a strong position.

