NEAR Protocol’s Astonishing 123% Surge: Industry Insiders Reveal Rebel Satoshi’s Potential for a 100-Fold Increase

NEAR Protocol surges 123% in a month, but experts believe a correction is in order.

Rebel Satoshi has recorded an impressive 100% jump thus far into its presale.

Despite the renewed bearish force in the crypto market, some top altcoins continue trading in the green. An example is NEAR Protocol (NEAR), which has made moon shots over the past week. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ), an upcoming meme coin, has surged 80% since the start of its presale, setting a precursor for more gains.

Which cryptocurrency will deliver massive gains in the short-term between NEAR Protocol and Rebel Satoshi?

NEAR Protocol Jumps 123% in a Month: Will The Uptrend Continue?

NEAR Protocol has performed impressively over the past seven days. On December 15, NEAR was hovering at around $2.26. After trading around this level for days, NEAR started climbing on December 21 after Arbitrum (ARB) integrated NEAR DA, offering Ethereum rollup developers more opportunities.

This bullish news saw NEAR jump as high as $4.60 on December 26 before stabilizing at around $3.96. This bullish performance has left investors asking, is NEAR a top crypto to buy now for massive gains before the year ends?

Per experts, NEAR will continue retracing its growth as the excitement of Arbitrum integrating NEAR DA fades. To this end, experts set the end-of-2023 NEAR prediction at $4.19.

Rebel Satoshi Prepares To Challenge Popular Cryptos After Pumping 100%!

Rebel Satoshi, an ambitious new meme coin that aims to enhance decentralization in the crypto space, has successfully unlocked crucial milestones since the start of its presale. Specifically, Rebel Satoshi has managed to raise $1,000,000 thus far.

This emerging crypto project has achieved these feats due to its mission to rouse the sleeping sheep, build a community, secure a $100 million market cap for $RBLZ, and challenge centralized crypto entities. $RBLZ is Rebel Satoshi’s governance and membership token. Simply put, $RBLZ is the key to the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem.

As of the end of December, Rebel Satoshi had commenced Citizens Round 3 of its presale, with $RBLZ going for $0.020. By surging to this price, $RBLZ has rewarded Early Bird Round investors who bought it at $0.010 with a 100% ROI. Moreover, Rebels Round 1 investors who bought $RBLZ at $0.013 have seen their investments swell 53.8% thus far.

Notably, Citizens Round 3 investors will get a 25% ROI when $RBLZ climbs to its listing price of $0.025. Additionally, $RBLZ will get listed on top DEXs after Rebel Satoshi completes its presale. To this end, experts believe $RBLZ has the potential to surge 100x after its availability becomes mainstream.

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram