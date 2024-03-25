Gold and Bitcoin Soaring High but Driven by Different Forces

The year 2024 witnessed a surge in the prices of Bitcoin and gold, strengthening their positions as top-performing assets. However, the factors driving their growth differ significantly.

Bitcoin’s Dramatic Rise

Bitcoin has witnessed a phenomenal surge in 2024. Its price has skyrocketed by nearly 75% since January, exceeding the $73,000 mark. This dramatic rise can be attributed to a myriad of factors:

Institutional investors enter the arena– A key moment arrived in January 2024 when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved several Bitcoin spot ETFs. This influx of new capital from established institutions significantly increased demand and propelled the price upwards.

The looming halving event- Adding fuel to the fire is the highly anticipated halving event expected to occur in April 2024. Historically, such halvings have triggered price increases due to the resulting decrease in overall supply. Investors are anticipating a similar scenario this time around, further contributing to the current rally.

Mainstream adoption gains momentum- Bitcoin’s growing recognition and acceptance are playing a key role in its price appreciation. Large corporations are increasingly exploring ways to integrate Bitcoin into their operations, and media coverage has shed a more positive light on the cryptocurrency. This broader acceptance from the mainstream public is attracting new investors and further increasing the demand for Bitcoin.

Gold- A Safe Haven in Tumultuous Times

While Bitcoin’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric, gold has also experienced a steady climb in 2024. Its price has risen by approximately 4.5% year-to-date, exceeding $2,159 per ounce. Several factors are underpinning this upward trend:

Central banks go on a gold buying spree– In recent months, Central banks, particularly from countries like China, Turkey, and India, have been actively accumulating gold reserves. This increased demand from major financial institutions has put significant upward pressure on the price.

Seeking refuge in uncertain times- The ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding conflicts like the war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, combined with persistent inflationary concerns, have driven investors towards gold. Gold is viewed as a safe haven asset, implying that its price tends to hold steady or even increase during periods of economic or political instability. Investors looking to preserve the value of their holdings often turn to gold as a reliable hedge against inflation and market volatility.

A weakening dollar presents an opportunity- The US Federal Reserve is anticipating the potential need to lower interest rates in the near future. This could lead to a depreciation of the US dollar. As the dollar weakens, gold, a non-interest-bearing asset, becomes a more attractive investment option for some. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and mitigate the effects of a weakening dollar may choose to allocate a portion of their holdings toward gold.

Understanding the Similarities and Differences

While both Bitcoin and gold are witnessing significant price increases, it is important to recognize the distinct forces driving their respective growth.

Shared Characteristic- Both Bitcoin and gold are perceived as valuable assets. Bitcoin, with its limited total supply of 21 million coins, and gold, with its finite natural resources, are considered stores of value due to their inherent scarcity.

Differences—While Bitcoin is fueled by institutional investment via ETFs, the upcoming halving event, and broader mainstream adoption, gold is driven by central bank buying sprees, its role as a safe-haven asset, and a likely weakening of the US dollar.