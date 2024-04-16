EigenLayer- A Promising Project with Unlaunched Features

EigenLayer, a new blockchain project, has garnered significant attention in the crypto world. It features a record-breaking $12 billion in user deposits and introduces a novel technology called restaking. Here is a closer look at EigenLayer and its potential to revolutionize crypto protocol security. It also highlights the important features that are yet to be implemented.

Restaking- Repurposing Security for Additional Protocols

EigenLayer’s core innovation lies in its restaking technology. Traditionally, each blockchain protocol secures its network by staking a specific amount of cryptocurrency. Restaking allows investors to leverage their existing staked assets on the Ethereum blockchain to secure other protocols on EigenLayer, known as Actively Validated Services (AVSs). These AVSs can be diverse, ranging from blockchain bridges to data storage facilities.

The benefits of restaking are twofold. Restakers, the investors who participate in restaking, earn an additional return on top of their existing staking interest. AVSs, on the other hand, benefit from a pooled security model. Instead of securing themselves individually, AVSs leverage the combined stake of all protocols on EigenLayer. This significantly increases the cost for probable attackers, who would need to target a much larger pool of assets to compromise a single protocol.

A Collaborative Security Model for Enhanced Protection

EigenLayer’s pooled security approach presents a significant improvement over individual protocol staking. Imagine 100 protocols, each secured by $1 billion worth of stake. With EigenLayer, instead of having $100 billion staked separately, these protocols could combine their security deposits into a single $100 billion pool. To attack a single protocol, an attacker would need to target the entire $100 billion pool, making it a much more daunting task.

Unfinished Features- The Missing Pieces of the Puzzle

While EigenLayer’s concept is promising, many of its core functionalities are still under development. Here are some critical features that are not yet operational:

Reward System- Restakers are currently not receiving any rewards for participating in the EigenLayer ecosystem. This is a crucial incentive that is missing at launch.

Slashing Mechanism- A critical security feature, slashing penalizes dishonest validators who misbehave on the network. Without slashing, there is no way to enforce honest behavior from validators who secure AVSs.

Attributable Security- This feature can mitigate the risk of spilling security failures across AVSs. However, the details of how it will function and how risks will be priced are unclear.

The lack of these features raises concerns about the project’s current state. EigenLayer’s founders acknowledge a phased rollout, with a focus on marketplace development before enabling in-protocol features like payments and slashing.

Early Days, High Expectations

Despite the missing pieces, EigenLayer has attracted significant investments and user deposits. This reflects the high expectations for the project’s potential to revolutionize crypto security. However, some experts caution that these expectations might be premature. The technical challenges of implementing core functionalities and the lack of clarity surrounding key features raise concerns.

Future Outlook- Scrutiny and Development

EigenLayer’s founders acknowledge the need for better communication with the project’s ecosystem. They are actively working on developing the missing features and addressing user concerns. The coming months will be vital for EigenLayer. It needs to deliver on its promises and successfully implement its planned functionalities to solidify its position in the decentralized finance space.

While there are valid concerns, EigenLayer’s potential to transform crypto security through restaking cannot be ignored. As the project matures and implements its missing features, it will be interesting to see if it can live up to the hype and facilitate collaborative security in the blockchain world.

