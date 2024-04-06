CBDC vs. FedNow: The Evolution of US Payments

Maxwell Peterson is a distinguished cryptocurrency expert, hailing from San Francisco, California. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Master's in Financial Technology from the University of Edinburgh. His passion for blockchain technology and its potential to revolutionize the financial industry has driven him to become a leading voice in the cryptocurrency community. Maxwell is committed to making complex financial concepts accessible to a broader audience, dedicating his career to educating people about the benefits and intricacies of cryptocurrencies.