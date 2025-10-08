UAE Scientists Identify Expanding Hypoxic Zone in Arabian Gulf, Threatening Marine Life

Abu Dhabi, UAE — A recent study by researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi has revealed a concerning trend in the Arabian Gulf: the seasonal low-oxygen zone, known as hypoxia, has expanded by over 50% since the 1980s and now persists for several additional months each year.

The study, titled “Recent expansion and intensification of hypoxia in the Arabian Gulf and its drivers,” utilized a sophisticated ocean model to simulate hypoxia near the sea bottom from 1982 to 2010. The findings indicate a significant decline in oxygen concentrations and the expansion of the seasonal near-bottom hypoxic zone, which is a stressor on the health of marine life in the region and the larger ecosystem

Key Findings

Expansion of Hypoxic Zone: The seasonal hypoxic zone in the Arabian Gulf has grown by over 50% since the 1980s and now persists for several additional months each year.

Threat to Marine Life: The growth of the low-oxygen zone in the central Arabian Gulf represents a threat to bottom-dwelling fishes such as the hammour, and therefore a growing vulnerability for regional fisheries.

Drivers of Hypoxia: Researchers used computer modeling and simulation to show that the warming of the Arabian Gulf results in the deoxygenation and loss of bioavailable nitrogen in the Arabian Sea.

Implications for the UAE

The expansion of the hypoxic zone poses significant risks to the UAE’s marine biodiversity and fisheries. Bottom-dwelling species, such as the hammour, are particularly vulnerable to low-oxygen conditions. As the hypoxic zone encroaches upon offshore fishing grounds, it threatens the livelihoods of local fishermen and the sustainability of marine ecosystems.

The study underscores the urgent need for regional cooperation and proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change on marine environments. Addressing the drivers of hypoxia, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and managing nutrient runoff, is crucial to preserving the health of the Arabian Gulf’s marine life.