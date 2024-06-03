The Power of Chainlink and AI- BlockAgent for Supercharged Blockchain Monitoring

Jimi Pen Jimi Pen54 mins ago
The Power of Chainlink and AI

In order to strategize effectively within the Web3ecosystem, users must constantly monitor blockchain activity. In this regard, blockchain observability tools like BlockAgent   can play a vital role. It is like watching a live scoreboard that provides a real-time view of on-chain activities, including financial transactions, data exchanges, and smart contract executions. That said, tools like BlockAgent   ensure continuous visibility into these actions and empower users to make informed decisions.

Introducing BlockAgent  

BlockAgent   is a radical tool designed by Fetch.ai that automates the collection of real-time transaction data for you. This data is then integrated into your backend applications via secure webhook URLs, eliminating the need for manual data collection and guaranteeing timely updates within your systems.

Key Features of BlockAgent  

Intuitive interface- BlockAgent   has a user-friendly interface that caters to developer working with smart contracts across different blockchains. Its intuitive design simplifies complex blockchain data, making it easily accessible.

Monitoring in real-time with AI agents- Powered by Fetch.ai’s AI Agent technology, BlockAgent   delivers insights in real-time according to your specific needs. These AI agents offer a level of intelligence and responsiveness that beats conventional monitoring tools.

Customizable alerts and notifications- BlockAgent   enables you to set up alerts and notifications for smart contracts. This functionality allows you to stay informed about contract executions, token transfers and state changes.

Event logs for better communication– BlockAgent   leverages event logs to record token transfers, facilitating communication between varying blockchains. This enables smart contracts to react to events occurring on other chains.

Improved user experience with Chainlink Integration- BlockAgent   integrates smoothly with Chainlink, a decentralized Oracle network. This integration allows users to retrieve historical price data for various assets directly within BlockAgent  .

Use Cases of BlockAgent  

BlockAgent   facilitates a vast array of use cases across the Web3 spectrum. Here are a few prominent examples:

BlockAgent   Features and Use Cases

Feature Use Case
Real-time monitoring NFT marketplace monitoring, copy trading, portfolio tracking
Customizable alerts Monitoring smart contract execution, token transfers
Event logs Facilitating communication between blockchains
Chainlink integration Retrieving past price data

BlockAgent  ‘s groundbreaking capabilities stem from Fetch.ai’s AI Agents technology. These AI agents deliver real-time insights across multiple blockchains, adapting to your particular monitoring needs. This results in a more intelligent and responsive platform that can anticipate and respond to the ever-changing blockchain data.

Here is how AI agents function within BlockAgent  :

Select– Choose the type of blockchain transactions you want to monitor, adapting your focus to specific areas like NFTs or tokens. BlockAgent   offers a variety of agent templates to suit your needs.

Deploy- Deploying an AI agent is a single-click process. BlockAgent  ‘s templating engine takes care of the technical aspects and ensures easy monitoring through its Common Indexing Service.

Serve- BlockAgent   delivers real-time transaction data directly to your backend application via webhook URLs at user-defined intervals. Filter parameters allow for further customization, ensuring you receive only the data you require.

Final Thoughts

BlockAgent   is still under development, but it already offers strong support for major blockchains like Ethereum and Polygon (on both mainnet and testnet). The roadmap includes expansion of this support to include other important chains such as Solana, Avalanche, and other non-EVM blockchains. This focus on interoperability ensures BlockAgent   remains a useful and future-proof solution for comprehensive blockchain monitoring in the future.

Jimi Pen

Jimi Pen

Jimi pen is a freelance journalist and Cryptocurrency expert who has completed her education from Vanier College, Quebec. She is originally from Switzerland and loves to travel in her free time. She has been associated with the cryptocurrency market since 4 years.

