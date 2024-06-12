PEPE Hits an All-Time High- Crosses $7Billion In Market Capitalization

Given PEPE’s recent rise, it is now clear that it is not just another meme coin story. PEPE’s incredible journey, from a silly internet image to a token exceeding $7 billion in market capitalization, is nothing short of incredible. Within a week, its value has jumped manifold, and if we compare it to last year, i.e., May 2023, it has jumped by a massive 1000%. This is not just internet hype; it is a market phenomenon with real financial implications. Here is a look at PEPE’s impressive rise, its current position in the market, and future predictions for the token.

PEPE’s All-Time High and Market Surge

PEPE has taken the crypto world by storm, reaching a new all-time high of $0.00001717 during the last week of May. This surge represents a remarkable 80% increase on a weekly basis and an incredible 1,000% jump since May 2023. The token’s market capitalization also hit the roof, exceeding the $7 billion mark, allowing it to surpass established altcoins like Litecoin (LTC) and Polygon (MATIC).

This impressive growth is further highlighted by PEPE’s trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, it surpassed $1.8 billion, exceeding the combined trading volume of its meme coin rivals, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Factors Behind PEPE’s Success

Several factors seem to be contributing to PEPE’s success:

The rally in major cryptocurrencies- The ongoing bull run in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top cryptocurrencies has seemingly spilled over to meme coins, including PEPE.

Increased user interest- The recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs in the US may have fueled interest in alternative crypto investments, including meme coins. This is supported by a surge in PEPE’s active addresses and social media mentions.

Beta Bet narrative- Some investors might be treating PEPE as a beta bet on the Ethereum ecosystem, hoping its price movements will increase those of Ethereum (ETH). This is in line with the rise of other Ethereum-based meme coins like MOG.

Data from blockchain analytics platforms suggests that a significant portion of PEPE holders are currently sitting on paper profits, indicating a bullish sentiment. Additionally, major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance have responded to the surge by adding PEPE trading pairs and enabling trading bots for the token.

Future Predictions for PEPE

While the future remains uncertain, some cryptocurrency enthusiasts believe PEPE’s bull run is far from over. They point to the token’s low market capitalization compared to its potential and the positive momentum indicators like the MACD. However, others remain cautious due to PEPE’s status as a meme coin, historically known for its high volatility. The RSI indicator suggests that PEPE is currently in the overbought zone, which could indicate a possible correction in the near future.

PEPE’s Key Statistics

Statistic Value Price $0.00001717 Market Capitalization $7 billion+ 24-Hour Trading Volume $1.8 billion+ All-Time High $0.00001725 Weekly Change +80% Yearly Change +1000%

Final Thoughts

PEPE’s recent surge has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency world. While its long-term prospects remain debatable, its current performance highlights the ever-evolving and often unpredictable nature of the meme coin market. Given the asset’s inherent volatility, it is important to consider your risk temperament before making any investment decisions.