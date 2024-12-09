Dubai Tracks Pavel Case as French Authorities Drag Heels

The UAE is closely monitoring the situation involving Pavel Durov, a UAE citizen and the founder of Telegram, who was detained by French authorities at Paris–Le Bourget Airport. The UAE has formally requested the Government of the French Republic to urgently ensure that Durov receives all necessary consular assistance.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its citizens, protecting their rights, and offering comprehensive support in all circumstances.

Pavel Durov, the Dubai-based billionaire and founder of Telegram, was detained by French authorities at Paris–Le Bourget Airport on Saturday evening. Reports indicate that Durov, who holds dual Russian and French citizenship, was apprehended upon arrival in his private jet.

The detention is linked to a French investigation into allegations that Telegram’s limited content moderation has facilitated criminal activities, including the dissemination of child exploitation material and drug trafficking.

Durov, a prominent advocate for user privacy and free speech, co-founded Telegram in 2013 with his brother after leaving Russia in 2014. Since its launch, Telegram has grown into a major global messaging platform, amassing nearly one billion users.

As of Sunday, Durov is facing potential indictment in France. Telegram has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

